Coal Seized at Ledo

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Dec 18: Acting on a tip off, Ledo police outpost (i/c) Ranjit Kumar Borah and his team on Friday midnight apprehended one Sumit Mishra (22) including one illegal coal loaded Bolero pick up vehicle from Tikak Colliery security gate of NEC Coal India Limited under Ledo police outpost.

Apprehended Sumit Mishra is the driver of the seized vehicle. He is a resident of Ledo. The seized vehicle bearing registration number AS 23CC 1336 is found with 1 tonne of illegal coal.

A case number 304/2021 US 379,411 IPC 3PDPP Act has been registered at Margherita police station and on Saturday Sumit Mishra was sent to Judicial Custody.

Conscious section of people of Margherita alleged that just 3 weeks ago, police found someone with 5 sacks of illegal coal. The person has been sent to judicial custody.

More than 200 trucks, trailers and dumpers carrying illegal coal ply at NH-315 Margherita to other parts of Assam where coal production is nil as North Eastern Coalfields Coal India limited Margherita has shut down its coal production since June 2020.

Sources from police said that they are not allowed to check any vehicle at national highway for illegal coal, sand, stone and any items as there is a strict order from higher level.