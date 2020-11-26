COAS inaugurates new residential facility in Kohima

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, Nov 25: Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on three days visit to Northeast, inaugurated a new residential facility at Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home (KODH) here on Wednesday. This facility will be run by the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles organised construction and furnishing of this facility which presently takes care of 95 children including 26 girls. These children not only get love, care and affection, but are also afforded education in the local schools and colleges.

Over the years, Assam Rifles has extended its support to many such social organisations, through various Civic Action Projects.

Earlier, items worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakh were provided to the orphanage for construction of two toilet blocks, and provision of two computers and one television. Some quantity of basic rations was also provided in April and June 2020 in order to ensure supply of basic amenities during the pandemic.

A medical camp was also organised where in all children underwent basic tests for health and hygiene, a necessary component for their healthy upbringing.

‘Kohima Orphanage and Destitute Home’ is located on NH-29 at a distance of approximately 8 km from Kohima Town. It has provided yeoman service and healing touch to many orphans over the years. The orphanage made its humble beginning in 1973, having been founded by a very benevolent local, Zaputo Angami, who was sometimes referred to lovingly as Mother Teresa by the local populace.

The home is now run by her daughter Neibano Angami. Over the years, the home has grown to provide solace to needy orphans with crowd funding, benevolence of various philanthropists, and NGOs like Sunbird Trust headed by Col (Retd) Christopher Rego and the Armed Forces.