COCOMI Urges Political Parties In Fray To Declare Their Stands On Special Status For Manipur

IMPHAL, Feb 25 (NNN): Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged all political parties fighting the ensuing polls in Manipur to announce their respective stands on the former’s demand for a special political status for Manipur from the Centre.

Addressing a press conference today, COCOMI assistant coordinator YK Diren Singh said that the “committee and the people” of the state would like to know the stands of the political parties in the fray regarding the demand. Diren reminded that a public convention hosted by COCOMI on December 6, 2020 passed a resolution to seek political autonomy for the state. As per the resolution, COCOMI, representing the people of the state, submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India to consider the demand.

As the COCOMI had already initiated the demand, the political parties should ensure declaring their stands on the demand before the ensuing elections, he said. He also said that towards furthering the demand, COCOMI had earlier urged the political parties to incorporate the same in their respective agenda.

Diren then said that only the political autonomy to be granted to the state by the Centre would be able to resolve all the issues plaguing the state in an easy and long lasting manner. “Being an erstwhile independent kingdom having its own history of more than 2000 years, the government of India should consider the demand,” Diren added.

He then maintained that Manipur rightly deserves political autonomy “as the state had a unique political history and held elections under Manipur State Constitution Act 1947 in 1948 even before India”.

The COCOMI leader then said that the demand was raised in the larger interest of the people of Manipur.