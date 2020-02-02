Cold chamber in Jorhat medical college remains out of order for three years

British tourist’s death exposes JMCH admin

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, Feb 2: The death of a British tourist on January 31 has brought to light the deplorable condition of the morgue at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) here.

Alastair Neil MacDonald, about 83 years and a resident of Newcastle on Tyne, was found dead on the Charaidew II luxury cruise liner when the ship docked at Nimatighat here on Friday. He was travelling from Guwahati to Jorhat with a group of 24.

After the post-mortem at the government hospital, doctors were at sea as to where to keep the body as the morgue’s cold chamber had conked out three years ago.

A source said that the cold chamber had been installed after the Jorhat Medical College (JMC) was established in 2009.

“It functioned for a few years after being installed and then became inoperative. In the past three years it has been repaired a few times and remains operative for a few days before going on the blink again,” the source said.

The source further said that a new cold chamber had been sought from the state health department through formal procedure and quotations had been given but nothing had come of it.

The source further said that both Jorhat MP KP Tasa, then Lok Sabha MP two years ago and Jorhat MLA also speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami were in the know and both had shown intent of getting it replaced but these had remained verbal assurances only.

Goswami had dished out Rs 7 lakh for an animal ambulance to a private organisation when he had been moved to by the sight of dead and ailing cattle on the roads of the town about two years ago.

Regarding how the bodies were stored now, the source said that usually the relatives take them away otherwise they are immediately handed back to the police.

Some medicine had been injected to slow decomposition, the source said adding that it was not possible to embalm.

A citizen of Jorhat on coming to know of this said that the JMCH had been equipped with crores of rupees worth state of art machinery in recent years but it was a shame that the cold chamber in the morgue which would not cost more than Rs 15 lakh had not been replaced.

“In the international arena we will be hanging our heads in shame when this matter comes to be known,” he said.

SDO Sadar Bipul Das said that they had made a temporary arrangement of keeping the body at JMCH in a cooling chamber borrowed from the Tarajan Crematorium.

Das said that as far as he knew the external affairs ministry (EAM) at the Centre had been contacted but there had been no response from their end till now.

“We can keep the body at the most for 72 hours (which would be tomorrow) and would then have to dispose of it,” he said.