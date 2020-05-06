College teacher held for Facebook remark on Malik

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, May 6: A teacher of Mangaldai College, Ruparani Bhuyan was arrested on Wednesday for her controversial and communal post against doyan of Assamese literature Syed Abdul Malik on social media.

Several FIRs have been lodged against Bhuyan, a professor of English literature at Mangaldai College in Darrang district, on allegations of hate-mongering.

The professor in her Facebook post on April 21 gave communal colour to the late Syed Abdul Malik’s famous poem ‘Moi Axomiya’(I am Assamese).

Malik has been one of the tallest literary figures of Assam having been decorated with Padmashri, Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, Sankar Dev Award, Sahityacharrya etc. Assamese people remember him for his book “Dhany Nara Tanu Bhal” –a biography of Assam Vaishanava saint, Sankardev.

Though the professor deleted the objectionable post from her Facebook account after criticism against her, the damage has been done as it resulted into a series of posts on social media describing Malik as “fundamentalist, Jihadi and a traitor”.

Uploading screenshot of a few stanzas of the poem in social media, the Professor asked in Assamese, “Who can explain the glorification of the Mughals in this poem of Syed Abdul Malik Sir?” The stanza of the poem where narrator speaks in the voice of invading Mughals, have been quoted selectively and deliberately to misinterpret it.

The professor also made derogatory comment against Bagh Hazarika, another historical figure of Assam from the Muslim community, who fought against invading Mughal Army bravely under Ahom commander-in-chief Lachit Barphukan.

Bhuyan was arrested in connection with case No. 264/20, 225/20, 236/20, 241/20 registered under various sections of IPC.

Another FIR is also likely to be registered against her for misbehaving with a lady police personnel during interrogation.