Colleges asked to reserve 75% seats for AHSEC passed  

Order to raise 20% seat capacity in degree level

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 9: In view of the very high HS pass percentage this year, the Assam Government has directed the colleges in the state to reserve 75 percent of the seats in the degree courses for students who had passed from the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and also to increase 20 percent of the seat capacity in the undergraduate level.

A source in a premier college here said that a directive issued on Saturday (August 7) by the director of Higher Education (DHE) Dharma Kanta Mili, which has been dispatched to all government, provincialised and model colleges across Assam, stated that the institutes should, for the ensuing academic session, reserve 75 per cent of the total seats in Degree programmes for students who had passed from AHSEC.

The remaining 25 percent seats would be for students who had passed from other boards and councils, the source disclosed.

The directive by Mili also mentions that the government had decided to increase seat capacity in UG level courses by 20 per cent and hence the institutes should accommodate the enhancement of seats by considering admission for day and evening shifts.

The source said that the decision must have been taken to accommodate the large number of candidates who were successful in HS examinations this year under a special evaluation method, to get admission in the colleges.

The source also disclosed that the state Education department has verbally asked those colleges across Assam that were deciding to stop HS courses from the ensuing academic session, not to discontinue the plus II courses in order to not to create shortage of seats in view of sharp increase in the number of passed candidates in HSLC examination this year.

The source said that an official notification directing the colleges to continue with the plus II level programmes was expected to be issued by the Education department soon.

It may be mentioned that in a meeting held on June 28, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi had verbally asked the autonomous colleges in Assam to delink the HS courses from the ensuing academic session, as per the National Education Policy.

A principal of a college said that he welcomed the decision as it was timely and will benefit the students who had passed out from the state board, more so as parents were not willing to send their children outside the state this time due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.