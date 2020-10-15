Committed to implement BTR clauses: Sonowal

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 14: BJP-led government is committed to implement all the clauses of memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed with Bodo organisations which paved the way for creation of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Wednesday.

The MoS, known as BTR Accord was signed by the Centre and the state governments with All Bodo Students Union, United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) in New Delhi on January 27.

The Accord is an outcome of initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to bring out a solution to the long-pending Bodo issue, Sonowal said addressing the concluding function of Pradesh BJP ST Morcha at Kokrajhar Govt HS & MP School here.

The chief minister said the BTR Accord has put an end to the armed struggle of the Bodo insurgent groups.

“The state government has been working for welfare and development of the indigenous people of the state. The BJP always wants peace and integrity among all sections of the people,” Sonowal said.

The two-day state executive meeting of Pradesh BJP ST Morcha concluded at Kokrajhar Govt HS & MP School here on Wednesday.

Over 400 members and delegates from 39 districts across the state participated in the meet.

The meeting discussed various issues of the tribal people of the state and stressed on integration of all tribal communities of the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The concluding session was presided over by State BJP ST Morcha president Haren Dewri.

BJP national general secretary and MP Dilip Kumar Saikia, Union minister of state for food processing industries Rameswar Teli, HAD minister Sum Ronghang, MLAs Padma Hazarika, Ramakanta Dewri were present in the meeting.