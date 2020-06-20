Committed to implement BTR pact: Govt

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: Assam government is committed towards fulfillment of all the points incorporated in the memorandum of settlement (MoS) with Bodo organisations to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of Bodo community, state tribal affairs minister Chandan Brahma said here on Friday.

The MoS was signed between the Union government, state government and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and all factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) in New Delhi on January 27.

The MoS paved the way for creation of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the state.

Brahma was reviewing the progress of implementation of MoS in a meeting in CM’s Conference Hall at Janata Bhawan here on Friday.

Brahma appealed to all the departments to work in integration so as to augment realisation of political, economic and social aspirations of the Bodo community and to ensure implementation of the MoS.

The meeting focused mainly on rehabilitation of the NDFB militants and their families in order to ensure their alternative livelihood and uplift of their socio-economic status.

The meeting was also attended by Rajya sabha MP Biswajit Daimari, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, principal secretary (agriculture) Rajesh Prasad, commissioner & secretary (WPT & BC) Dr. M. Angamuthu, commissioner & secretary (home & political) MS Manivannan. IG (SB) Hiren Ch. Nath, secretary (WPT & BC) Binita Pegu, director of WPT & BC Mrigesh Narayan Boruah and officials of schematic departments and institutes and representatives of all four fractions of NDFB.