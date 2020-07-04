Committed to keep people safe and healthy: Sonowal

CM visits COVID care centres at IIT-G, Maniram Dewan Trade Centre

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 3: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited the COVID Care Centres being set up by the health department at IIT Guwahati and Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in view of rising numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in the state and took stock of the arrangements put in place at the Centres.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister of state for health & family welfare Pijush Hazarika and other senior officials of the department who were present at the centres apprised the chief minister about the facilities being made available at the centres.

It is noteworthy that while provision is made for 800 isolation beds at IIT Guwahati, 440 other beds are kept ready at the COVID Care Centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.

During his visit to the centres, Sonowal also interacted with the media persons and said that the state government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic has made all out efforts including setting up of designated COVID hospitals to ensure best health care services to the COVID positive patients.

He said that due to proactive steps of the health department; altogether six thousand patients could be discharged so far while around three thousand are undergoing treatment.

Further urging the people of the state to maintain strict adherence to the guidelines of the health department issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief minister said that the state government is committed to keep the people safe and healthy and accordingly has made dedicated efforts.

He also appreciated the people of Guwahati to follow the norms of the ongoing lockdown in the city.

On the otherhand, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Leh and the difficult terrains of Nimu in Ladakh and interaction with the defence personnel, Sonowal said that this step would boost the morale of the armed forces at this challenging time. He also said that the visit of the Prime Minister is a strong message to those who cast an evil eye on India’s unity, integrity and sovereignty. This move of the Prime Minister has also inspired the citizens to uphold unity and integrity of the nation, the chief minister observed.

During the chief minister’s visit, MLA Satyabrata Kalita, chief minister’s media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami, chief minister’s legal adviser Santanu Bharali, principal secretary of health Sameer Sinha and other senior officials of the State Government were present at the centres.