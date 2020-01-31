Committed to provide equitable, affordable & quality health care services: Himanta

728 staff nurses, 400 surveillance workers get appointment letters under NHM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: “Assam government is committed to provide equitable, affordable and quality health care services to the people of the state,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday.

Sarma distributed engagement letters to 728 staff nurses and 400 surveillance workers under National Health Mission (NHM) at a function held at GMCH auditorium here.

“Today, we are engaging 1,128 health care service providers, including 728 staff nurses and 400 surveillance workers to strengthen human resource in our health care system,” Sarma said.

“There was a huge gap in health care facilities as per Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms in May 2016 when our government was formed. There was a gap of 3,977 allopathic doctors and 3,955 staff nurses,” Sarma said.

“Since then we have engaged 9,389 healthcare service providers, out of which 1,128 have been included today” he added.

“Our focus has resulted in significant improvement in health care delivery. Assam has recorded increase in Institutional Delivery – from 22.4% (2005-06) to 70.6% (2015-16) and further to 91% in 2019-20 as per Heath Management Information System (HMIS),” he added.

“Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has recorded a drop of 251 points (52.29%) in the state – from 480 points (2004-06) to 229 (2015-2017) during the period of National Health Mission (NHM)/ National Rural Health Mission (NHRM),” the minister said.

“With engagement of 728 staff nurses in various health institutions, we aim at strengthening our existing health care facilities. Recruitment of 400 surveillance workers today will help us strengthen the surveillance activities of vector borne diseases. Our aim is to eliminate Malaria by 2022, while controlling the spread of Japanese Encephalitis in the state,” the minister further said.

In his speech, minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika congratulated the newly appointed candidates and motivated them to deliver their service with full dedication.

Hazarika urged the new employees to work in which ever place they are posted without asking for any kind of transfer.

Principal secretary (health & family welfare) Samir K Sinha, director of state health services, Dr Rathindra Bhuyan, director of medical education Dr Anup Barman, GMCH superintendent Dr Ramen Talukdar, GMC principal Dr Ratna Talukdar, NHM executive director Dr. AC Baishya also graced the occasion. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by NHM special consultant AK Chetia.