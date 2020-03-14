Communal virus more dangerous than coronavirus: Gogoi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 14: Taking a dig at the ruling BJP-led government, veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi said the “communal virus” of the saffron party is more dangerous than coronavirus.

“The communal virus is creating hatred, leading to conflict and killing of people, and to keep a tab on this, all the right-minded people having faith in secularism and democracy have to join together,” Gogoi said addressing a press conference here Saturday.

“The Congress-AIUDF alliance is an attempt to forge an alliance with all those forces which have faith in democracy, secularism and uplift of the common man. We want to protect our constitution which provides our basic rights and privileges and I am happy that our efforts have started to yield good results,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also said that the Congress wants to expand its alliance to other groups like CPI, CPIM, split groups of AGP, AASU and KMSS as well. “We want to have an alliance with everybody. We have to have ‘Maha Gothbandhan’ so that we can defeat these communal forces,” he added.

Gogoi also criticised minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was with Congress before switching side to BJP and called him a “fanatical Hindu” who is creating hatred in the community”.

He said Himanta was once a fanatical Muslim fundamentalist who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat saying that “in Gujarat, water doesn’t flow in pipes, but the blood of Muslims flow, and today the same man has become a fanatical Hindu”.

Calling Sarma “an extreme man”, the veteran Congress leader said, “Nobody knows where he stands. This rabid communalism has to be stopped. That is why I say this communal virus which is more dangerous than coronavirus has to be checked. For that we have decided to have an alliance.”