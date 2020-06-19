Community surveillance underway to contain COVID-19 in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 further, the state health and family welfare department has planned to start community based surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) across the districts.

To carry forward the initiative, the state has also set up a State Level Task Force and a State Level Coordination Committee to monitor it on a daily basis.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state till May 17 was only 100, since the reporting of the 1st case on March 31, but the number started increasing with the relaxation of lockdown norms since May 18, a statement of National Health Mission (NHM), Assam said here on Thursday.

The state government has taken a policy decision to ensure “ruthless quarantine with a human heart” for everyone, who enters into the state during post lockdown, the statement said.

To further strengthen the COVID-19 response mechanism, state carried out active surveillance in the name of “Assam Community Surveillance Plan (ACSP)” to look for SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) and ILI (Influenza like Illness) and fever cases covering all the 28000 villages / wards from May 7. Through door to door visits, the potential cases have been listed out to test them and to take follow up actions, as per the test report, the statement also said.

The State completed 1st round of ACSP and based on the encouraging result of 1st round, Assam started the 2nd round of ACSP from June 10 covering all villages/wards in Assam, it said.

The ACSP is based on the Health Sub Centres and the role of ASHA is considered too critical in rolling out the activity, as she is the one, who makes door to door visit and looks for potential cases and to list them. Once, ASHA does the listing of all potential cases, the medical team, comprising medical officer (as leader of the team), ANM, MPW, lab tech visits the ASHA village and meet those listed potential cases (as per ASHA list) and screen them.

As per suggestion of medical officer, the lab tech collects swab, blood (as the case may be) and sample is transported to the designated lab for testing. All the members of the medical team take all the precautions, as per the laid down protocols.

During the visit, team also interact with the patient, family members and tell them about DOs and DON’Ts of COVID-19, need for using mask, social distancing, hand washing, isolation etc. Suspected persons are advised for strict home quarantine till the test report is made available to him/her. Community members are found very supportive and have been actively coming forward, it added.