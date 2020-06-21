Community transmission fear grows after tally touches 5000-mark 

155 containment zones in Guwahati ** 34 jawans of Missamari army base test positive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 20: With the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam crossing 5,000 mark, the fear of community transmission increased, particularly in the capital city of Guwahati.

The number reached 5,006 on Saturday evening while at the same time 3,202 positive persons have been discharged from various hospitals after recovery. Nine persons have died due to COVID-19 so far.

With 102 more people testing positive on Friday the state’s tally crossed, the state’s health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Alert ~ 102 new #COVID19+ cases detected… Over 61% of the total patients are back home. The remaining shall soon go back. Our testing continues,” he added.

The state health and family welfare department has managed to control the spread of COVID-19 till March 31 but the positive cases started increasing as thousands started coming back to their homes from rest of the country. Nearly 2.50 lakh persons have already returned home and those showing preliminary symptoms have been kept in quarantine centres.

The state has recorded 4904 positive cases till Thursday evening.

With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared total 155 containment zones in the city. Currently, there are 118 active containment zones in the city.

Several cases with no travel history have been detected in different parts of the city in last few days.

13 cases have been reported from Bimala Nagar in Bishnupur area. Earlier, a resident of the area who was working in Jain Pharma at Panbazaar was detected with COVID-19 positive. After it, several other patients including his family members have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive.

No fresh case so far been reported from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. The social organisations have been actively carrying out awareness campaigns in Karbi Anglong.

Barpathar police station has arranged transportation for the discharged inmates from institutional facilities in Bokajan.

All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Karbi Anglong District Committee, in collaboration with AASAA Diphu, Dhansiri Regional Committee carried an out awareness program on COVID-19 by following protocol of COVID-19 at Joseph Basti, Daldali on Saturday.

In Dima Hasao district, the number of total positive cases has gone upto 100 with fresh report of 9 cases on Saturday.

However, 57 patients were discharged from Haflong Civil Hospital on Saturday. With this, the total active positive cases in the hill district are 43.

In Sonitpur district, eight health workers have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been working at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH).

Two more army jawans tested positive at Misamari army camp taking the total number of positive cases in the Missamari army camp to 34 on Saturday.