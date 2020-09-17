Compensation delay: Baghjan villagers to stall OIL activities

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 16: The villagers of Baghjan under the banner of Baghjan Gaon Yuba Milanjyoti Sangha (BGYMS) on Wednesday decided to stop work of Oil India Limited (OIL) from Thursday by staging blockade and stop functioning of Baghjan Early Production System (EPS) against delay over providing compensation to the affected families of Baghjan at Upper Assam Tinsukia district.

The president of Baghjan Gaon Yuba Milanjyoti Sangha, Satyajit Moran said, “From tomorrow we will launch massive blockade programme and stopped work of OIL in protest against not providing compensation to the affected families. We have been demanding to provide compensation to the families who were affected due to Baghjan fire. We are protesting in front of Tinsukia DC office by making a makeshift camp for last 23 days but nobody is concerned for our problem.”

However, the villagers of Baghjan are facing immense problem after staying at relief camps for more than three months. The entire village has been affected due to spewing of gas and condensate from the blowout oil well.

OIL Spokesperson, Tridiv Hazarika said, a total 2756 families were surveyed. “We have given Rs 20 lakh compensation to 12 families whose houses were fully damaged due to fire from Baghjan oil well. We have also paid Rs 9 crore to Tinsukia Deputy commissioner as immediate relief for around 3000 families. Tinsukia district administration has not submitted us the full assessment report till now then how can we release compensation.”

On Sunday, OIL in their second attempt successfully diverted the gas which is spewing from the Baghjan no 5 oil well to Early Production Unit(EPS) and flare pit.

The diversion of gas was crucial to reduce the surface level pressure of the Baghjan well before the final well killing attempt can be carried out. As per the plan a certain amount of gas was diverted to the Baghjan EPS (Early Production System) situated 4-km away through two pipelines while the excessive gas was diverted to two nearby excavated flare pits also through pipelines.