Compensation paid to land owners: Nakap Nalo

Arunachal govt team visits Hollongi airport project site

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 10: Arunachal Pradesh civil aviation minister Nakap Nalo has said that compensation has been paid to all those people who had parted with their land for the proposed greenfield airport at Hollongi.

The minister said this during his visit to the project site at Hollongi on Sunday. He accompanied by the director of the state Civil Aviation department Tamiyo Tatak and other officers.

Nalo said that he would monitor the work of the airport on a weekly basis. The Arunachal Pradesh government would build the boundary wall, approach road and will also provide electricity to the airport.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday said that the Hollongi greenfield airport project had been awarded to a Gujarat-based company and it will be completed within 30-months.

According to the AAI, the work for the airport project has been awarded to Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited of Ahmedabad, through the tender process.

After the physical completion of the work, the construction firm will enter into supplementary agreements with the Airports Authority of India for the operation as well as maintenance for a period of seven years. The tender for the terminal building of the airport project is also in the pipeline, an official communique said.

The foundation stone of the Hollongi Airport, to be set up on 676 acres of land, was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019.

The airport is set to provide smooth air connectivity to the Northeast region as it will come up 25 kilometres away from the state capital Itanagar.

The Hollongi airport will hold strategic relevance for the country, and will also have various sustainability features. A green belt along the approach road which will act as a noise barrier, is also planned for the airport project. A technology for harvesting rainwater will be utilized at the airport, along with energy-efficient equipment.