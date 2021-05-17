Complete construction of supermarket flyover by Sept 30: Himanta 

CM reviews flyover construction status with PWD

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a meeting with PWD at his conference hall at Janata Bhawan and reviewed the progress of ongoing construction of flyovers in Guwahati.

He directed completion of construction work of the flyover at Dispur Supermarket in the city within September 30 and expeditious construction of all other flyovers.

In the meeting, the chief minister directed the finance department to release required funds at the earliest for the three ongoing flyovers at Supermarket, Serabbhati and Maligaon.

He stressed on the need to speed up construction of Maligaon flyover and directed the commissioner of police to prepare a traffic plan to reduce congestion in Maligaon area during the construction period.

Chief minister Sarma also instructed the PWD to complete the piling of Serabbhati flyover during the curfew period imposed due to Covid-19 and prepare the DPR of the flyover connecting Ambari with Noonmati in the city within three months including the traffic plan.

Principal secretary to the chief minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Kamrup Metro DC Biswajit Pegu, commissioner of Police Munna Prasad Gupta, top officials of PWD and other concerned departments were present in the meeting.