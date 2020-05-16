Complete scrutiny of job cards within a week, Doley tells panchayat officials

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, May 16: Minister of state for panchayat and rural development Naba Kumar Doley on Saturday directed the officials of the panchayat and rural development department to complete scrutiny of job cards under MGNREGA within a week so that major job opportunities can be created for those who have come back to the state after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More than 4 lakh people who have been stranded outside the state are coming back to the state after they became jobless due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Reviewing the progress of various rural development schemes in a meeting at DC’s conference hall here, Doley said the MGNREGA can give succour to the needy people who have returned from outside the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Doley also asked the rural youth who became jobless after returning to the state due to the lockdown, to take the benefits of various schemes.

The implementation of MGNREGA has resumed in the state following relaxation of lockdown norms by the Centre from April 24, he said.

The minister also instructed the officials for completion of scrutiny of bank accounts of MGNREGA beneficiaries within 10 days, and construction of houses under PMAY-G within one and half month.

The minister further instructed the officials to utilise the fund released by 14th Finance Commission within next three months.

He also appealed to all officials, employees of the department to be forefront warrior of the fight against the COVID-19 by strengthening the rural economy.

The minister suggested the officials to make arrangement of bank loans to the SHGs for masks production in the rural areas of the state.

He also said such masks produced by the SHGs should be procured by the department and distribute among the MGNREG workers at the free of cost.

He stressed on proper implementation of rural development schemes, especially MGNREG to strengthen the rural economy during the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

MLAs Binanda Saikia (Sipajhar), Gurujyoti Das (Mangaldai), Maheswar Boro (Kalaigaon), Eliuas Ali (Dolgaon) Darrang Zila Parishad chairman Dhiren Deka, additional director of panchayat and rural development Khageswar Pegu, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission mission director Utpala Saikia, additional mission director Khitish Pegu, Darrang deputy commissioner Dilip Kumar Bora, Zila Parishad CEO Raman Malakar were also present in the meeting.