Conference on Skill Development held in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 23: A conference on skill development organised by Indian Chambers of Commerce in association with Assam Skill Development Mission was held on Tuesday at Hotel KRC Palace here. The conference which was organised to lay special focus on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) saw the participation of industry stakeholders, senior government officials of departments concerned, and other delegates.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das lauded the initiative taken by the ICC saying the conference was the need of the hour and how with changing times and advancement in technology the requirement of skilled manpower was also changing. Highlighting how skilled manpower was a requirement for execution of various government schemes these days, he said he hoped the conference will go a long way in addressing these issues.

Regional director, NER and joint director of ICC, Ishantor Sobhapandit delivering his welcome address said focus needs to be laid on awareness generation about all skill development activities along with training of human resources suitable for the current industry requirements. Managing director, KRC Group, Assam and chairman, NER, ICC Tourism and Hospitality Committee, Sunil Saraf in his speech stressed on the need for continuous upgradation of skills and adaptation to the technological advancements in the industry. DDC Dipsikha Dey, ADC Dyotiva Bora, president, NACCI, Rajesh Jalan, senior project manager, PMKVY CSSM, Assam Skill development Mission, Dipankar Barman, chief airport officer, LGBI Airport, Utpal Baruah, GM, DICC, RK Bhattacharyya, DAO Prakash Bora, and heads of various other government departments, officials of National Skill Development Corporation were present during the conference.