Conferences with DCs, SPs to be held in every six months: CM

1st-ever two-day DCs’ conference gets underway in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 22: “There will be conferences with DCs and SPs separately and jointly every six months which will be held outside Guwahati,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday after addressing the first ever DC’s conference which got underway at Arboretum-cum-Craft Centre, Matipung, here with a two-day long programme.

The deputy commissioners of 33 districts of the state discussed various issues regarding implementation of projects and preparing the development roadmap for the state on the day 1 of the conference.

The conference will conclude on Monday.

In these two days, a lot of brainstorming and deliberations will be done for achieving speedy growth of the state, Sarma said.

The chief minister said that the present state government had decided to keep close contact with district administrations and as part of that initiative, the SP conference was held in Kaziranga earlier and now the DC conference is held in Diphu.

The first day of the conference reviewed the status of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

Under the new government policy, the DC will directly monitor the implementation of the JJM in the state.

The Centre has already released Rs 700 crore out of Rs 5,601 crore allocated to Assam under the JJM for 2021-22 to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

Chief secretary Jishnu Barua, director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and a bunch of senior officials took part in the meeting.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) mission director Bharat Lal was also present in the conference.

The inaugural programme was attended by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, MP Horensing Bey, deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, Panchayat and Rural Development minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Education minister Ranoj Pegu, HAD minister Jogen Mohan, Finance minister Ajanta Neog, Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Power minister Bimal Borah, Health minister Keshab Mahanta and Environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya and MLA Dorsing Ronghang.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the conference hall at Arboretum-cum-Craft Centre at Matipung, Diphu. He also inaugurated the new office building of additional director of Industries & Commerce at Diphu.