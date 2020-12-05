Confident Hagrama says Himanta’s thousand crores will go in vain  

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 4: Despite having a strong BJP wave for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo Hagrama Mohilary is confident of winning 25 seats in the polls saying that his party will secure majority to retain power in the council.

“BPF is definitely going to form a government in BTC. BPF will win 23-25 seats and capture power in BTC. And after winning the election, we will first distribute land pattas to all the people. We will definitely distribute land pattas immediately after the election in Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Udalguri,” Mohilary said addressed an election rally at Daloabari Tea Estate under Banargaon constituency for party candidate Rajib Brahma.

“Even as Himanta Biswa Sarma pumped thousand crores in the elections, yet BJP will not be successful in the elections”, he said.

He alleged that the BJP has pumped huge amount of money to woe the voters in the elections.

“But we are trying to win the hearts of the people. People’s support is our capital in this election,” he said.

The election to the 40-seat BTC will he held on December 7 and 10.

Though partners in the state government, both the BJP and the BPF are contesting the elections as bitter rivals with both BJP stalwart Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mohilary taking each other on.

The BJP has characteristically pumped money and resources into the election and has fielded candidates in 26 of the 40 council seats.

Earlier, it said it would support an independent candidate in just one seat. But Sarma recently said that the party will be backing independent candidates in the remaining 13 seats as well. This means, the saffron party will be a player in all the seats of the BTC.

Mohilary also said that all appointments in BTC will be given to the youth of that particular district where the vacancy arises. Grants will be provided under the Bodoland Darpan Scheme for temples, mosques, churches and all other religious activities.

The BPF chief also promised to set up offices in Tamulpur, Musalpur and Shalbari for the approval of sale and purchase of land and to form a one-time development council for each community living in BTC.

In the context of his speech, he criticized former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary for allegedly committing a scam of Rs 40 crore in 1999 in the name of regularization of teachers’ jobs.