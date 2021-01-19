Tuesday, January 19
Cong-AIUDF announce Grand Alliance in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora announced the formation of the Grand Alliance comprising Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Anchalik Gana Morcha, among others here on Tuesday to fight the upcoming assembly elections.

“We Congress party has taken a lead that all the anti-BJP forces should unite to oust these communal forces for the best interests of our country. We have come to a conclusion that in the coming Assam assembly election, Congress and these five parties will fight together to oust the BJP. At the same time, we will keep our door open for other regional parties or any anti-BJP party,” Bora told reporters here.

The Grand Alliance also includes CPI, CPM and CPI (ML).

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan who heads the Anchalik Gana Morcha termed the formation of the grand alliance as a historic moment.

“We hope that this grand alliance will be able to challenge the BJP. So, it is a historic moment for us,” Bhuyan said.

