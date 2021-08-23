Cong, ASDC to work in unison on border issues

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Aug 22: The Congress and Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) have decided to have a united Opposition platform for the protection of Karbi Anglong’s border.

Addressing a joint press conference in the IB of the Agriculture department in West Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee president Sarthe Kramsa said the Congress is partnering with the ASDC for a joint fight against the BJP, particularly for the protection of the inter-state border.

ASDC president Chandra Kanta Terang said, “We have decided to fight unitedly for the protection of the border of Karbi Anglong and called for an all Opposition united platform. The issue of fighting an election together has not been discussed yet.”

ASDC’s central committee members Ramsing Terang and Sarsing Engleng were present at the joint press conference.