Cong attacks PM on unfulfilled electoral promises

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 23: Reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promises he had made before the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly elections of 2016, Congress on Saturday criticised the Prime Minister for failing to reassure the people of Assam.

“Though the Prime Minister is fond of expressing his ‘Maan ki Baat’, he refrained from speaking his mind about the reasons behind the non-fulfillment of the promises,” Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said in a statement here on Saturday.

“The PM refrained from speaking his mind about the reasons behind non-fulfillment of promises such as implementing the Assam Accord ‘in letter and spirit’ and deporting all illegal migrants, reviving the Hindustan Paper Corporation’s mills at Jagiroad and Panchgram as per the BJP’s pre-poll promise, why they have been unable to declare the flood and erosion problem of Assam as a National Problem and why they have not dredged the Brahmaputra and its tributaries as per the commitment,” Saikia said.

He alleged that the Prime Minister had not mentioned why they have not fulfilled the promise to provide 5 lakh jobs each year to the unemployed youths of Assam, neither has he mentioned the reason behind non-fulfillment of the promise to ensure hiking of the daily wage of tea garden labourers to Rs. 351.

“He has also not mentioned why they have not granted ST status to the six communities of Assam, contrary to repeated assurances during the last seven years. He spoke about the distribution of land pattas to sons of the soil, but he avoided mentioning the plight of numerous ST and OBC families of Amsoi, Laika-Dadhia and Mikir Bamuni Grant, whose land rights have been thrown to the winds by the incumbent state government,” he added.

Congress believed that the people of Assam have begun to realise the bitter reality of the promises made by the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders and the electorate will give a befitting reply in the ensuing elections.