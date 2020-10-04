Cong calls for a ‘Grand Alliance’ against BJP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Leader of opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Saturday urged all the anti-BJP forces in the state to form a Grand Alliance with the Congress if they desire to oust the ruling party from power in the upcoming assembly elections slated for 2021.

Referring to the formation of a new political party named ‘Raijor Dol’ by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Saikia said, “While some regional political parties had become virtually defunct, quite a few new regional parties have come to the fore with the avowed goal of fighting against and defeating the BJP in next year’s elections.”

Saikia pointed out that the Congress had been fighting elections against the BJP on ideological and policy grounds even before the Lok Sabha elections of 2014.

“The people of Assam have now realized that various promises made by BJP during the Assembly elections of 2016 and Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019 were nothing but a cynical ploy to garner votes and, as such, the voters desire that a non-BJP Government should come to power in the Assembly elections of 2021,” Saikia said.

He also asserted his belief that no political force can dethrone the BJP in Assam without the assistance of the Congress. If these parties truly feel that the BJP is the principal enemy of the people of Assam and their interests, then they should join hands with the Congress and jointly fight the electoral battle of 2021.

Saikia exhorted the anti-BJP forces to make necessary adjustments and evolve a common programme with the Congress to achieve this end. He further urged the new parties not to tar the Congress and the BJP with the same brush as ‘enemies of Assam’ and thereby mislead the electorate.

“In fact, the ideological battle between the Congress and forerunners of the BJP had been continuing since the pre-Independence era,” he added.