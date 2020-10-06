Cong condemns Himanta for making communal remarks

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: Condemning the remarks made by state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a conclave in Sivasagar as communal and divisive, leader of opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Tuesday said that it was an attempt to divert attention from public grievances regarding important issues such as unemployment, poverty etc.

Pointing out that the battle of Saraighat was not a battle based on religion but a battle between invaders and the people of Assam, Saikia asked the BJP leader to refrain from distorting historical facts and also advised him “to read the history of Assam more thoroughly”.

Referring to “Love Jihad” and the civilisation clash, the Congress leadership said it was reprehensible that a message loaded with incitement and divisiveness should not have been issued by Sarma from Sivasagar, which was the base of Chaolung Suikapha, who came as a migrant but stayed on to lay the foundation of composite greater Assam.

He described it as an insult to the secular traditions of Chaolung Suikapha and the Tai-Ahom community the fact that any attempt to create communal conflict was made at an event where BJP leaders and workers had donned Ahom headgear, carried Ahom swords.

The opposition leader also pointed out that the Ahom dynasty had united various tribes and ethnic communities to build greater Assam where everyone lived with honour and individuals secured jobs and rewards on the basis of merit, irrespective of caste or creed.

He also added that the Ahom Swargadeos displayed equal magnanimity in donating land to Azan Pir for propagating Sufi philosophy and donating land for namghars, satras, temples etc, with goal of creating a secular Assamese society.

Saikia urged the youth of the state not to fall into the trap of bigotry laid by the BJP and, consequently make wrong choices.