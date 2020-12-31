Cong condemns police action against Mikir Bamuni Grant farmers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Leader of the Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday lambasted Assam government over the post-midnight police action against peasants of Mikir Bamuni Grant area in Nagaon district, who are staging protests to oppose the government’s bid to snatch around 300 bighas of land from them and hand it over to a private company named Azure Power Global Private Limited.

Saikia demanded that the government should immediately stop using brute force to cow down the peasants.

In a letter to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday, Saikia expressed shock and indignation at the fact that police personnel broke into houses of the peasant families late at night and detained some persons who are participating in the protests. Condemning the coercive policy of the government, Saikia pointed out that Sonowal and his colleagues came to power after promising to safeguard the ‘jati-mati-bheti’ (community-land-foundations) of Assam and they keep on reiterating that slogan even now.

However, the despotic tactics adopted by the self-proclaimed defenders of the local people serve as proof of the total failure of the incumbent government, he said.

The Congress leader mentioned in the letter that he had visited the Mikir Bamuni Grant area in the last week of October this year to take stock of the crisis brewing there. The peasants whom the government is trying to deprive of their land are mostly from the ST and OBC communities and they and their preceding generations have been tilling the land in question since 1981.

Since the Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy Act favours grant of ownership rights to any ryot who tills a specific field for three years in succession, the peasants of Mikir Bamuni Grant should be given ownership of the land in question. Instead of doing so, the government declared that the land has remained untilled for ten years, which was a gambit to bypass the Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy Act and gratify crony capitalists, Saikia said.

Moreover, the area is an elephant corridor, which in fact is being concealed by the government. The fact that the area is an elephant corridor is testified to by the fact that a peasant was killed by a wild elephant in 2018 and the government paid compensation to the victim’s family, he added.