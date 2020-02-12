Cong delegation meets Kovind, opposes ST(H) status to Hill Bodo

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 11: A delegation of Congress leaders from three hill districts of Assam and elected members of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) called on President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Monday and sought his intervention to stop granting Schedule Tribe (Hill) status to the Bodos living in Karbi Anglong, west Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

The Union government has decided to grant ST(H) status to Bodos living in three hill districts of the state under the Clause 6.1 of the Bodo peace Accord signed between the centre, state governments and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

The delegation also demanded for scrapping of the Clause 6.1 from the Bodo Peace Accord.

The delegation comprised of former HAD minister and Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) president Khorsing Engti, Dima Hasao District Congress Committee president Nirmal Langthasa, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary and spokesperson Dr. Mongve Rongpi, Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHACs) Daniel Langthasa and JS Durong, KADCC vice presidents Chandan Patikar and Raton Engti.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum in which they stated that historically and geographically the Bodos have always been Scheduled Tribe living in the plains and conferred them the status of ST (P). The Bodos are a consequence of recent migration and for that reason cannot be deemed ST (H) and granting them the same would unsettle the geo-political environment of the already fragile three hill districts.

The memorandum also said that Bodos are far more advanced in every aspect than the indigenous communities including Karbis, Dimasas, Nagas, Kukis, Biate, Hrangkhol etc.

The delegation also called on Union PMO minister Dr Jitendra Singh and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

A similar move of granting ST(H) tag to the Bodo-Kachari people in the hills of Assam was earlier opposed by different organisations including student bodies.

The latest development, however, assumes significance as in the recently-signed third Bodo Accord, provision was made under Clause 6.1 for granting ST(H) status to the Bodos.

“We will never accept the ST(H) status to the Bodos in the three hill districts. They are already enjoying ST (P) status…giving ST (H) tag will destroy our demography,” said APCC secretary and spokesperson Dr Mongve Rongpi.

The delegation, however, said if the government grants ST(H) status to the Bodo “then Article 244 (A) should be implemented” for creation of an Autonomous State.

“There is a provision of creating an Autonomous State under Article 244 (A)…this will keep the rights of the Karbis and Dimasas of Assam,” said Rongpi.