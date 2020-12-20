Cong delegation visits Nagaland border

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 19: A team of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) led by opposition leader in Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia visited the disputed border of Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district on Saturday and said that the BJP government does not give weight to inter-state border problems.

“There are border problems with Nagaland in Karbi Anglong and Mariani in Assam, but the BJP does not give weight to the issue. The BJP is concentrated on only winning the council, assembly and parliamentary elections and form government. Every day they want to become the chief executive member and minister to enrich themselves,” APCC secretary and Mariani MLA Rupjoyti Kurmi said.

“Nagas may be of different tribes but they are always united. In Assam, there are Terang, Rongpi, Engti, Timung and Teron who cannot be united. The BJP dividing us like this,” he said.

The APCC team was also accompanied by Karbi Anglong Congress Committee (KADCC) vice presidents Raton Engti, Pradip Singnar and Ratul Teron, general secretary Dr Mongve Rongpi, Daniel Engti and Lumbajong Mandal Congress Committee president Rangsina Hanse.