Cong demands cash transfer to migrant workers, students

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 30: Congress has demanded direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to all poor families and provide free transport facilities and food to all stranded students and other people to ensure their safe return to the state during lockdown period.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) vice president Ratan Engti said, “A direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to all poor families and provide transport facilities and food to all stranded workers and students free of cost to ensure their safe return to the state during the lockdown period.”

“The Congress has always been with the poor and the suppressed in the time of crisis. We have been raising our voice and demanding on the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and district authority to give justice to the poor in giving relief in any form during the lockdown period. But, it is very unfortunate that rampant corruption has been found in the name of relief to the poor. The farmers are deprived in many cases under Pradhan Mantri Krishak Sanman Nithi (PMKSN), while many government employees and businessmen are made beneficiaries. Members of the same family have been selected as beneficiaries,” he said.

Engti asked for financial help, not loans for all small traders and businesses and employment to all migrant workers under MGNREGA by increasing work days to 200 from existing 100 days.

He alleged that under PMKSN the BJP leaders and workers have put maximum names of their relatives and outsiders have been included in the list of beneficiaries. There is massive corruption in the name of rice distribution to the cardholders and non cardholders under National Food Security Mission. One time grant of Rs 1000/- to farmers without ration cards was not fully given.

He said Congress has been undertaking relief efforts to provide all possible support to stranded persons. Even Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have suggested the Prime Minister for elevation of the sufferings of migrant workers, farmers and daily wage earners.

He expressed gratitude to the people who supported to the ‘Speak Up India– a nationwide online campaign by the party on May 28 to voice in favour stranded workers, farmers and daily wage earners.