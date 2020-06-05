Cong demands judicial probe into Debashish Gogoi’s lynching case

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 4: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday demanded a judicial enquiry into the alleged lynching of Debashish Gogoi near Mariani in Jorhat district on May 29. They also advocated for a special law to be enacted for all lynching cases in the state.

Debashish Gogoi, a 24 year old youth along with a friend Aditya Das (23 years) of Deberapar Chariali, were allegedly beaten up by workers of Gabroo Purbat tea estate under Deberapar police outpost along Assam Nagaland border on May 29. Debashish succumbed to his injuries at JMCH on May 30 where he had been brought in an unconscious state. Aditya also reportedly is still under treatment at JMCH for his injuries.

Debashish, Aditya and seven others had gone to the tea estate on three Scootys and one motorcycle for an outing. On the way back the scooty which was reportedly being driven by Aditya with Debashish riding pillion hit three tea workers including two women, one of who was badly injured in her leg and was hospitalised.

As per reports, a section of irate tea workers, returning from work, allegedly beat up both Aditya and Debashish, which later resulted in the latter’s death in hospital the next day.

A delegation of APCC led by opposition leader of Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia visited the victim’s family and said that he, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, and former Jorhat MLA Rana Goswami had met the deputy commissioner and expressed concern over the incident which had stoked the flames of sectarian conflict.

“This disharmony among the people should be kept under control by the district administration and not allowed to go out of hand,” Saikia told reporters here on Thursday.

Saikia said that this incident should not bring a division in society on sectarian lines. “We are all Assamese,” he said.

Saikia said that the Congress had demanded that a judicial probe be instituted by the government and that the findings be made public at the earliest to allay the misgivings of the people.

“In 2018, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said that lynching would be dealt with harshly and the Supreme Court had directed that states should enact ordinances in this connection, given the frequency of such incidents. Manipur has already enacted such a law and Assam should also do the same,” he further said.

Saikia said that exemplary punishment be given to the guilty. At least 10 persons have been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile deputy commissioner Roshni Katar said that it has been declared that the case will be tried in a fast track court. She further announced Rs 2 lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to be given as compensation to the family of Debashish and Rs 25,000 to four injured including Aditya Das, who is under treatment at JMCH for also reportedly being assaulted by tea workers of Gabroo Purbat tea estate on May 29. Three tea workers, Aisony Kondho, Raju Badia and Sunita Kurmi, who were hit and injured by Aditya and Debashish (both were on a scooty) will also be given Rs 25,000 each.

Korati said that the decision to give the compensations was made after discussion with Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Topon Gogoi, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, ATTSA, ATASU, and others in a meeting held on Wednesday evening.