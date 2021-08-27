Cong distributes dists among working presidents, gears up for by-elections

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 26: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Rana Goswami has been allocated nine districts across Upper, Central and Northern Assam for monitoring party affairs by the APCC.

A notification issued by APCC general secretary Bobbeeta Sharma, stated that as sought by the APCC president Bhupen Bora, the three working presidents of the APCC have been allocated certain districts for monitoring the party activities for better management of organisational matters.

The notification also allocated other sister organisations of the party to assist the working presidents.

Goswami, a former two-time MLA, has been given Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Golaghat, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Nagaon and Morigaon. The organisations given to him were Mahila Congress and NSUI.

It may be mentioned here that among nine districts, by-election will be held in Mariani seat in Jorhat district, Thowra in Sivasagar district and Majuli in view of Rupjyoti Kurmi who was elected on a Congress ticket, quitting the party and switching over to the BJP in Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain doing the same in Thowra.

On the other hand, the sitting Majuli legislator Sarbananda Sonowal, is likely to vacate the seat following his induction to the Union Cabinet as a minister.

The notification also stated that Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, another working president of the APCC and the sitting MLA of North Karimganj, has been allotted West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Silchar, Darrang, Biswanath and Sonitpur districts.

The organisations allocated to Purkayastha were Seva Dal and Young Brigade.

The notification further stated that Jakir Hussain Sikdar, another working president and the sitting legislator of Sarukhetri, has been allotted Kamrup (Rural), Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri, South Salmara and Bajali districts.

The frontal organisations allotted to Sikdar was Youth Congress.

The notification further mentioned that the working presidents have been directed to visit the districts allotted to them and submit reports to the APCC president.

The notification further stated that the districts that had not been allotted to the three working presidents will be under the jurisdiction of the APCC president along with all departments and cells of the APCC.