Cong fires ‘systematic syndicate’ salvo at Sonowal

From cow to fish syndicate everywhere in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: “At a time when the BJP has been seeking votes in the name of cows countrywide, the party has been hand and glove in sponsoring and carrying out illegal cow trade across Bangladesh border. In fact chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government has been running a systematic syndicate,” Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said here on Wednesday.

“It is a fact that the beef export of Bangladesh has grown many folds in last few years. Ever since BJP has come to power in Assam in 2016, cow trade and exports of beef in Bangladesh have gone up by 211% just in two years,” Baghel said addressing a press conference at a city hotel here.

“Sonowal government has been claiming that they are stopping this cow trade and have claimed of many hundreds of seizures of such illegal trade. If it is true then where are the cows being kept, and which gaushala have they been kept at,” he questioned.

Former Union minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has raised this issue too, he also said.

“The syndicate is not limited to just cow trading, Sonowal government has broken all records in coal brokerage and illegal coal trading. Almost 500 trucks of illegal coal transportation are taking place every day, the chief minister said.

In addition to this there are syndicates dealing in bamboo, pan, fish etc, he further said.

Referring to unemployment problem of the state, the Congress leader said in the vision document of 2016, BJP had promised employment of 4.6 lakh jobs to the people of Assam every year. It means they had to give some 23 lakh employments in 5 years he said and added that Sonowal should explain how much employment his government has provided.

“In my information, 16.42 lakh people remained unemployed between 2016 and 2018 and this figure has increased to 20 lakh in 2020. This implies that instead of giving employment, BJP government has snatched jobs around 5 lakh people,” Baghel said.

“I am told that today, an estimate of 15 to 18 lakh youth have migrated from Assam, looking for a job opportunities,” Baghel said.

“In Assam, we have seen the closure of two big paper mills which left thousands unemployed, some even committed suicide,” he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic the Sonowal government created a commission of inquiry. -Prominent economists were part of this commission. When the 1st report of this commission was tabled it was found that unemployment in Assam stood at a staggering 27%, he also said.

“Chhattisgarh is a model example to showcase how unemployment is tackled. The concept of double engine growth of BJP model, by having a BJP government in a state and at the centre, has failed miserably,” the chief minister said.

“I want to ask why the Sonowal government is silent on tea labour reforms, without any concrete answers,” he said.

“We waved farmer loans within 2 hours after taking oath. We are buying paddy from the farmers at MSP,” he said.

“Apart from MSP, we have started a new scheme called Rajiv Gandhi’s Kisan Nyay Yojana, where we are paying Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers for paddy, sugar cane and maize,” he said.

Baghel who is here for election campaign for Congress party said this time Assam will not miss the opportunity and will surely vote Sonowal government out of power. The people have decided with mutual understanding, in the interest of the youth of Assam, that the incumbent government is an enemy of peace and progress, he said.

“It is time for the people of Assam to undo the wrongs that have been done in the past 5 years. People are regretting that they voted for BJP five years ago and they are not in a mood to repeat the same mistake,” he added.