Cong launches ‘Assam Bachao’ video contest

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 9: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday launched ‘Assam Bachao’, a video contest over social media, urging people of the state to make two-minute videos about the biggest issues and problems the state has been facing.

The party has also kept attractive prizes on a daily basis for the participants.

“The feedback from this campaign will tell us what are the most important issues to be taken up in our election manifesto. Our manifesto will offer solutions to these very problems,” Congress MP from Kaliabor Gaurav Gogoi said while launching the campaign in the presence of APCC president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora at Rajiv Bhawan here.

Gogoi, said, “The first step to solve a problem is to acknowledge and understand a problem. This campaign is the first step.”

To participate in the contest, people have to post the video along with the hashtag #AssamBachao on any major social media platform and then submit its link through www.AssamBachao.in

“The prizes are to incentivise creativity among the youth of the state. It is time for the youth to take charge of their own future and save the state from the BJP’s evil designs. From sky-high prices of essential items to the BJP’s plans to implement CAA against the people’s wishes, they have decided to ruin both peace and prosperity in Assam,” Gogoi said.

“This video campaign is a call for the people to bring in public discussion all the issues facing the state and the people. This is important because the BJP doesn’t want them to discuss these issues,” he said.

Congress leaders and workers across the state can participate in the campaign just like ordinary individuals.

Hailing the initiative, Ripun Bora said, “This is just the first step. The Congress party is gearing up for an innovative campaign that will bring out the people’s resentment against the BJP’s misrule. The BJP’s attempts to muzzle the people’s voices with intimidation and fear psychosis won’t last till polling day. The people will show through the #AssamBachao campaign how desperate Assam is for change.”

The contest will run for next 10 days until February 19.

“As you are aware, the Congress social media department has launched a massive social media warrior identification and engagement drive nationally yesterday, today, we have launched the same in Assam,” Bora said.

“We are building a platform which will be open to people from all walks of life from across the country irrespective of age, gender, class or caste,” Bora said.