Cong proposes memorial for anti-CAA protestors

Dark days of BJP’s oppression of Assamese people are about to end: Debabrata

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday announced that it will build a grand memorial here to commemorate the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors who sacrificed their lives if the party comes to power, Congress campaign committee chairman and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 turning it into an Act.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and face religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship.

A total five persons were killed in the state-wide violent agitation that rocked the state in December 2019 after the Act came into being.

The Congress leaders, who are taking part in the ‘Axom Basaon Ahok Yatra’ in the state, are campaigning against the draconian” CAA.

The Yatra was launched on February 12 and the Congress leaders are interacting and taking feedback from all sections of society on CAA, unemployment and other issues plaguing the state, the party sources said.

Bordoloi said the memorial will be built for then anti-CAA protest that has been going on in the state over the last few years to save “Assamese pride”.

The Congress announcement came two days after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised that the party will respect the Assam Accord and will not implement the botched up CAA if it wins the election due in March-April.

APCC president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora said that the grand memorial will be the message to BJP, which is “No CAA in Assam”.

“In the coming months, Guwahati will see a new landmark: a grand memorial in memory of the anti-CAA movement to be built by the incoming Congress government. This will be the state’s message to BJP. No CAA in Assam,” Bora while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

“The dark days of BJP’s oppression of Assamese people are about to get over. Congress is winning Assam and will make a memorial to the historic people’s struggle against CAA,” said Debabrata Saikia, the Congress Legislature party leader in outgoing assembly.

The memorial will be a tribute to the peoples struggle against CAA, he added.

Echoing the same sentiment, Congress manifesto committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi also asserted that the party will build a memorial to salute the supreme sacrifice of the anti-CAA protestors.

“The struggle against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting. Congress promises to build a memorial for the anti-CAA movement after winning the election. Assam doesn’t want CAA,” said Gogoi.

“A historic new landmark will come up in Guwahati. The Congress plans to build a memorial for the anti-CAA struggle in the state after winning the election. We shall never forget the BJP’s black law, the repression, crackdown, arrest of people who dared to oppose CAA. Assam will win,” said Rakibul Hussain, chairman of Congress publicity committee.