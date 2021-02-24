Cong protests against soaring fuel prices

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 24: Congress party members led by AICC secretary and former Jorhat MLA Rana Goswami Tarun, staged a sit-in stir in front of the NRL petrol pump at Tarajan on Wednesday to protest against exorbitant prices of fuel, LPG cylinders and essential commodities.

The protesters shouting slogans and holding placards castigated the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state blaming them for the soaring prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and essential items.

The protesters, which included women members, also placed LPG cylinders at the site to point out the hardship faced by families due to “tremendous” hike in LPG prices. Goswami, while coming down heavily on the BJP-led governments, said that they were not concerned about the general people’s welfare and instead were pro-rich and pro corporate.

Jorhat district unit party president Dip Gogoi, a former Lok Sabha MP and brother of late chief minister Tarun Gogoi also slammed the government for not being able to check the ever-rising prices of essentials which were adding to the burden of the poor and middle class who were becoming poorer by the day.

On the other hand, the Koliapani block of the Congress party staged a sit-in demonstration in front of a petrol pump at Jagduwar area of the Teok assembly constituency in Jorhat district to protest for the same cause on Tuesday.