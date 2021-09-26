Cong questions Shah’s silence on Assam unrest

Gorukhuti situation turned violent after police assaulted women and children: AAMSU

HT Bureau

New Delhi/GUWAHATI, Sept 25: The Congress on Saturday questioned the silence of Home minister Amit Shah on the open shootout inside a courtroom in the national capital and also the Assam firing incident, even as several organisations blamed BJP-led Assam government for the incident.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh also asked whether Shah does not have the time to resolve the issue in Assam.

“When the law and order situation is so precarious and the country’s Home minister is silent and gives no statement or takes action, then it is an indication of a ‘majboor’ (helpless) government and not a strong government. The people of India have never tolerated ‘majboor’ (helpless) people,” he told reporters.

Vallabh said that the BJP leadership made several tall promises ahead of Assam elections and asked where are those promises now.

He said never in the country’s history has one police force fired upon the police force of another state and killed cops and the home minister is still silent, apparently referring to the Assam-Mizoram border row during which seven people were killed and 50 injured in an exchange of fire between the police forces of the two states in July.

“The country’s Home minister does not have time to visit Assam and sort out the issue through talks,” Vallabh asked.

Commenting on the Assam situation, the Congress spokesperson questioned why the Home minister was not giving any statement when leaders of opposition, the principal opposition party leaders are asking that the central government should interfere.

An eviction drive in Gorukhuti village in Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday turned ugly when clashes broke out between police and alleged encroachers resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to 20.

Meanwhile, All Assam Minorities Students Union (AAMSU) accused chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of misleading people about the incident.

“He (Himanta) assured us to settle the issue of Dhalpur encroachment through talks with the district administration. There is a vast difference between what he says and what he does. We did not oppose the eviction drive but demanded rehabilitation before it,” AAMSU president Rejaul Karim Sarkar said in a press conference here at Kharupetia on Saturday.

Denying the involvement of a third party like FPI, Rejaul alleged that the situation turned violent when some police personnel abused and assaulted women and children. He further alleged that the police set the houses on fire.

“We want peace but the government did it keeping in view of the upcoming by-election, an atmosphere of anarchy was created and we have been accused. The whole incident was pre-planned,” Rejaul claimed.

On the other hand State Jamiyat Ulema Hind (Anfar Unit) held a press conference here and condemned the eviction process.

