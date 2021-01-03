Cong Santi Samvabona Yatra reaches Barpeta

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Jan 3: Assam Congress launched the ‘Santi Samvabona Yatra’ in the state to pay tribute to former chief minister Late Tarun Gogoi from December 8 to January 12.

The yatra that reached Barpeta on Sunday, was received by the District Congress members. A homage paying ceremony was also organised by the members on the banks of the Chaulkhowa river where many paid homage to the leader and organised prayers.

MP Gaurav Gogoi son of Late Tarun Gogoi, MP Abdul Khalek, MLAs Zakir Hussain Sikder, AK Rachid Alam, Shukur Ali Ahmed, Sherman Ali Ahmed, Former MLAs Tara Prasad Das, Rahim Khan, Senior Congress Leader Abdul Qayem, District Congress President Shantanu Sharma, Congress Leader Rahim Ahmed, Aftab Hussain, Congress workers, supporters participated in the programme among others.