Cong surprised for exclusion of Assam from Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojana

‘Gamosa’-drapped PM under fire

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: Assam Congress on Friday questioned the Centre why the state was not included in the list of the states for implementation of Prime Minister’s ‘Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojana’ for rehabilitation of migrant workers who have had to return home due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to implement a Rs. 50,000 crore scheme ‘Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojana’ for rehabilitation of migrant workers who have had to return home due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. The scheme, which will be implemented via specific departments of the Centre, will cover six states of the country.

“Why has Assam not been included among these states? The Prime Minister frequently drapes the Assamese ‘gamosa’ on his shoulders and speaks a little bit in Assamese to strike an emotional rapport with the people of Assam. Why has he now forgotten to include Assamese migrant workers in the new scheme,” Opposition leader in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia questioned.

The State finance minister had informed that around 12 lakh people from Assam were working in other states and that they would return home phase-wise. Moreover, the chief minister has publicly admitted that it would be a challenge to rehabilitate these workers. As such, it is not only unfortunate but a matter of shame for the state government has been unable to derive any benefit from scheme devised for distressed migrant workers.

“The Prime Minister had stated in his election rallies that Assam would gain a ‘double-engine government’. The partisan attitude displayed by the Prime Minister now towards Assam and its people has exposed the government’s real character. I protest in the strongest terms against the Centre’s decision to implement this scheme only in the Hindi-speaking belt,” Saikia said.

“I urge the chief minister to discuss the matter with the Central government and ensure that the migrant workers of Assam are also benefitted under the Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojana,” he added.