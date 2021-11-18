Cong takes out Jan Jagaran Padyatra in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 17: The Congress on Wednesday began a Jan Jagaran Padyatra, the first of a series of Padyatras, to raise awareness among the people about how the BJP which had come to power in the Centre and state had not lived upto the promises made by them during the elections and had lied to the people on a number of issues.

Leading the Padyatra through the Jorhat town was APCC working president and two times former MLA of Jorhat, Rana Goswami. Kaliabar Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and Titabar MLA Bhaskar Baruah.

The Padyatra would next be undertaken in Teok, Titabar and other places.

Goswami slammed the BJP for making false promises to garner votes during the elections.

Goswami said that the BJP had promised to decrease prices of all essentials, of cooking gas and fuel but all these had increased tremendously resulting in untold suffering for the people.

“Secondly, the BJP had promised employment to 1 lakh unemployed people but now they were saying that the economy was so bad that employment seemed too far fetched, even promotions seemed impossible,” Goswami said.

“Thirdly, the BJP had said that remuneration of women under the Orunodoi scheme would be hiked from Rs 730 to Rs 3,000 after they came to power but now after coming to power the amount had been hiked nominally to Rs 1000,” Goswami added.

The Congress leader further said that in the sphere of education, students of Assam had fared badly in the all India exams.

“The government had set a new record in the state by not holding the class 10 and 12 exams. The chief minister said that the Education scenario had degraded in the state. And why not when the Education minister was busy dancing on the roads and on stage. What will the students learn from him? In such a scenario, one cannot expect good results,” Goswami said.

He added that the government was not looking after the interests of the farmers.

Moreover, the government had promised that one day 100 crore people would be vaccinated but it was later revealed that the figure was much less.

The state has been badly affected from all sides,” Goswami said.

“It is a one man’s rule in the state now,” he added.

Gaurav Gogoi, addressing newspersons during the Padyatra said that the BJP had become very arrogant and were ruling from a place much higher up and were not bothered about the suffering of the farmers, students and businessmen.

“The people want to strengthen the Congress and want us to govern them again,” Gogoi said.

He added that this movement would be continued to other parts of the district and the whole state.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.