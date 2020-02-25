Cong will repeal CAA if voted to power: Ripun

Three-km long march from Ghilani to Donkamukam against CAA

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, Feb 25: Launching a scathing attack on BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora on Tuesday said Cong will repeal the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it is voted to power in 2021 assembly elections in the state.

Bora was addressing a public rally organised by at Rongkhang Block Congress Committee (BCC) office as part of its ‘Janajagaran Yatra’ demanding repeal of contentious CAA at Donkamukam.

“Nine Congress-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Pondicherry, have opposed implementation of CAA in their states. The CAA is unconstitutional and anti-people,” Bora said.

“All indigenous people of the state have been opposing the CAA. A total of 3.33 crore people will have to suffer if more than 50 lakh people are brought to the state from the neighbouring country,” he said.

“Leaders of the Autonomous Council think that the Six Schedule areas have been exempted from the purview of the CAA. But it will have a negative impact on the identity, language and culture of the indigenous people living in the hill areas also,” he claimed.

Citing the example of Meghalaya, Bora said, “Shillong and Tura are completely dominated by outsiders and the Sixth Scheduled Councils of Meghalaya have nothing to do with it.”

He also criticised health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his false promises made to the people of Karbi Anglong and said local indigenous candidates have been left out in selection of grade III and grade IV jobs in Diphu Medial College and Hospital (DMCH).

Altogether 25 BJP members led by Paul Hanse of Hamren MAC constituency joined the Congress in the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADC) president Sarthe Kramsa and attended by APCC general secretaries Apurba Bhattacharya, Chitra Paul and secretary Ramanand Barua, former EMs Sing Teron, Bajong Tisso, Elice Engtipi and others.

Earlier, several hundreds of Congress workers took out a three-km long march from Ghilani to Donkamukam Town as part of its ‘Janajagaran Yatra’ demanding repeal of contentious citizenship law.