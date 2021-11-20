Congress activists protest against increasing price of essential goods in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 19: In protest against the increasing price of essential commodities as well as petroleum products, the opposition Congress took out ‘Jana Jagoron Yatra’ throughout Nagaon town on Friday and reverberated the air with various slogans.

The protest rally was started from its district office – Nagaon Rajiv Bhavan early on Friday morning and traversed throughout the town.

Huge number of Congress party activists as well as other office bearers of the district body of the party participated in the stir and staged a strong protest against the increasing price of essential commodities and other petroleum products in the state.

Local MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi, ex congress minister Rokibul Hussain, MLA Sibamoni Bora and others also participated in the stir.

MP Pradyut Bordoloi while addressing the local media persons here said that due to unusual price hike as well as anti-public policies of the government, normal life of the general public has been crippled.

The activists of Congress have come up across the country to oppose such anti-public approaches and misrule being initiated by the NDA government, Bordoloi added further.

Besides, MP Gaurav Gogoi also took a dig at the ruling BJP led NDA government at the centre and in the state and said that the opposition Congress wanted to bring all the burning issues of Assam to the forefront of the people in general.

He said that the BJP led alliance government is acting like arrogant rulers and they pay no heed to solve the problems of the people in general. Rather many ministers of the current BJP led alliance government are trying to increase the limit of their own individual properties by opening new hotels, resorts and tea estates across the state, Gogoi added without mentioning the names of those BJP ministers.

Criticising the BJP government for its anti farmers policy, Gogoi claimed that during the Congress rule, farmers of the country were being benefited and were flourishing. But the peasants community is now facing debacle one after another due to anti farmers’ policy initiated by BJP led NDA government, Gogoi added further.