Congress chief rides on cattle cart to protest price rise

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 12: Expressing serious concern over the repeatedly skyrocketing prices of essential commodities including fuels, the Opposition Congress party on Tuesday carried out a protest rally riding on cattle carts at Gossaigaon town of Kokrajhar district.

APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah and deputy leader in Assembly Rokibul Hussain rode on the carts and strongly condemned the skyrocketing prices which has been creating resentment and hardships among the common masses.

APCC president Borah slammed the BJP led NDA alliance government for failing to work for the welfare and development of the state.

The rally saw a protest demonstration with the carrying of LPG cylinders on the cattle carts which started from Gossaigaon Sasanghat along the national highway and traversed to Gossaigaon town and it’s adjoining areas.

The Congress party claimed that the NDA government has failed to work for welfare and development of the common masses as citizens are facing severe financial hardships due to uncontrolled price rise of essential commodities and fuels.

Borah on Tuesday while addressing election campaign in support of Congress candidate Jowel Tudu for Gossaigaon LAC assembly by-polls said that BJP led NDA government has totally failed to work for the people’s welfare and development as the BJP had promised and only the price of commodities are seeing ‘parivartan’. He said that the BJP had made huge promises but today has forgotten all of it after coming back to power.

He said that the people of the state must stand united against the BJP party to defeat the BJP party by voting in favour of the Congress party in the assembly by-polls.

Borah also accused the BJP of dividing and creating chasms between the Opposition parties.

Borah has claimed that Congress party candidates will be having the last laugh in the assembly by-polls.

He urged the citizens of the state to come forward to extend support to the BPF party candidate in BTR.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.