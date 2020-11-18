Congress fires border row salvo at KAAC

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 17: Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) flayed Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for its mysterious silence on aggression of Nagas in Daldali Reserve Forest inside Karbi Anglong along Assam-Nagaland border.

“Despite forming a consultative committee to address the border row with Nagaland and Meghalaya, a large chunk of reserve forest land has been encroached by Nagas inside Assam’s territory. Till now no step has been initiated by KAAC to prevent encroachment in Daldali,” KADCC vice president Ratan Engti said addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

“It is very unfortunate that even after the formation of a consultative committee by KAAC no step has been taken on the border dispute. The study team constituted by KADCC visited the area and saw large scale encroachment taking place inside Daldali Reserve Forest by the Nagas from Nagaland,” Engti said.

“We have been asking the KAAC as to what step it has taken for the protection of the border. It is the responsibility of the KAAC to inform the Assam government about the matter, but is silent about it,” Engti alleged.

Engti suggested that the administration can question Border Tribal Welfare Society (BTWS) to find out the funding and support to set-up village in Daldali Reserve Forest.

“How can the KAAC authority say a village has been set up for the protection of the border. We have been saying that setting up of a village is not a solution. It will be an opportunity to allow more Naga encroachers to enter inside Daldali,” West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADCC) president Sarthe Kramsa said.

“Why cannot Team Karbi Anglong come out openly and say that we do not have enough money so we are selling land to the Nagas. We know that Team Karbi Anglong is involved in selling of border land to the Nagas. Why KAAC is still silent when the Nagaland government has issued land pattas to encroachers settling inside Daldali,” Kramsa added.

APCC general secretary Dr. Mongve Rongpi said the BJP’s slogan of protection of ‘jati, mati and bheti’ has become meaningless.

“Despite the large scale encroachment along the Mizoram and Nagaland borders, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and MP Horensing Bey are still silent,” Rongpi said.

Earlier, the KADCC members submitted a memorandum to CEM Tuliram Ronghang on the encroachment in Daldali which was received by executive member (EM) Mangalsing Timung and Amorsing Tisso.