Congress in Manipur seeks disqualification of two of its MLAs who joined BJP recently

IMPHAL, Nov 23 (NNN): Congress party in Manipur sought the disqualification of two of its sitting legislators on Monday who left the party and joined BJP. The Congress party submitted a petition in this regard to the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The two sitting MLAs – RK Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip – had joined BJP in New Delhi on October 8, leaving Congress.

A delegation of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) members led by its general secretary (election and media) Soibam Jeeten filed the petition to the tribunal of Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly on Monday, in the afternoon. In the petition, the MPCC sought disqualification of the two MLAs under 10th schedule of Indian Constitution and Article 191 of the Constitution. The Congress delegation submitted the petition to the Speaker through its private secretary.

Talking to reporters after the submission of the petition, MPCC general secretary Soibam Jeeten said that the two sitting MLAs should be disqualified under para 2(1) of the 10th schedule of Indian Constitution and Article 191 of the Constitution.

While asserting the MPCC always respects the Constitution of the country, he hoped that the Speaker will do the needful to disqualify the MLAs as per law in the interest of justice.