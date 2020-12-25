Congress sends Ajanta Neog packing

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: Former minister and Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog was on Friday expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party for anti-party activities.

There are speculations that the senior Congress leader may join the saffron brigade soon.

The four-time MLA from Golaghat constituency, Neog had recently met chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following which she was sent a show-cause notice.

As per reports, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) had issued the expulsion order after Neog failed to respond to the show-cause notice.

Earlier, Neog was removed from the post of District Congress Committee President of Golaghat on December 18 after her closed-door meeting with Sonowal at his official residence in presence of Sarma.

She had held important portfolios of social welfare and public works in the Congress governments in Assam.

Meanwhile, rumours are also doing rounds that the former Congress leader may join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah on Saturday, who is on a three-day visit to the state.

Another MLA representing Lakhipur constituency Rajdeep Goala is also expected join the BJP. Goala was expelled from Congress in October.

The Congress currently has 22 MLAs, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members in the House.