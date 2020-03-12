Congress, social bodies term lathi charge incident as unfortunate

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 12: The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) has come down heavily on the BJP-ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and demanded that it should take full responsibility for Wednesday’s incident at Hawkers and Vendors Rehabilitation Centre (H&VRC), here at Harilal Basti.

It is to be mentioned that Police had resorted to firing in the air and lathi charge to quell an unruly mob at H&VRC on Wednesday, where one woman received serious head injury in the ensuing stampede. The incident occurred when people gathering at the H&VRC for receiving free materials under a State govt scheme went berserk alleging erroneous distribution of materials.

In a press conference held here at the office of KADCC on Thursday, Vice President, KADCC and former Executive Member (EM), KAAC, Ratan Engti said, “Distribution of GI sheets is not a new scheme. During the last 15 years of Congress rule also there was distribution of it, but there is no such incidents has occured. It is very unfortunate that an 80 year old woman Kareng Enghipi was trampled after she fell to the ground. She received injuries on her face and mouth. It has created law and order situation.”

“There is a proper system to distribute. It can be distributed Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) wise or block wise. The reason that our people have to face lathi charge is because of the inefficiency of the one ruling the KAAC. Syndicate raj is everywhere. Distribution of GI sheets, in sand and coal there are syndicates. In order to run Diphu town there is a new syndicate,” Engti said.

CEM should lift all such syndicates Engti demanded.

Meanwhile, various social organisations also criticised KAAC administration on Wednesday’s incident.

In a joint press conference, general secretary, Hills State Demand Council (HSDC), Laichan Engleng said the distribution was not systematic. He said if the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) is willing to help the poor then at least 4 bundles should be given and not just one bundle of GI sheet to build houses. He demanded that KAAC should seek apology from the people of Karbi Anglong for the incident and an enquiry should be conducted.

President, KSA, Simeon Rongphar said the incident has exposed the total failure of the KAAC and is also a reflection on the development of Karbi Anglong. He asked whether there is any need of CEM’s (Tuliram Ronghang) signature in the form to get the GI sheets.

On the other hand Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong and All India Progressive Women Association have also strongly condemned the incident and demanded for free treatment to the injured woman Kareng Enghipi and other injured during the lathi charge by police and paramilitary personnel.

Is this the achedin of BJP government and the development done by ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ lead by CEM, Tuliram Ronghang, the KNCA, general secretary, Pratima Enghipi questioned.

General secretary, Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum, Prascilla Terangpi; president, Hills Progressive Youth Association, Enjoy Tisso; president, United Karbi Anglong Women Association, Malin Engtipi and president, Students Youth for Justice, Longki Singnar were also attended the press conference.