Congress stages protest against fuel price hike 

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, June 11: Joining the nationwide protest by the All India Congress Committee against the spiralling rise in the price of petrol & diesel, the District Congress Committee – East Siang district president Oni Tamuk led the protest at M/S Mamang Borang Service Station, Pasighat along with Odang Moyong, president 37th BCC along with executives of City Congress Committee.

The petrol depots at 37th Pasighat west constituency also witnessed such a protest led by Aarong Perme, president 37th BCC and various executives.

Similar protests were also witnessed at 39th Mebo constituency led by Karo Moyong, secretary 39th BCC, senior congress leader Natung Tayeng and various other executives.

Most importantly mass gathering was avoided thereby abiding to the Covid appropriate behaviour, since gatherings of more than 10 members were not allowed.

Tamuk was of the opinion that since there has been an exponential and unprecedented rise in the price of petrol and diesel, the price of basic commodities which are being used every day in every home has risen multiple times.

Price rise in the market is sometimes linked to transports & logistics, hence it becomes unavoidable for the transporter to hike the cost of transportation which ultimately pushes the price of the commodities in the market.