Congress starts politics with corona victims 

Protest in Jorhat against deaths due to non-treatment at JMCH

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 4: In the wake of several deaths of COVID-19 positive and negative patients due to lack of proper treatment at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH), All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Jorhat MLA Rana Goswami-led a protest in front of JMCH here on Tuesday.

This was the second protest in Jorhat against the medical system in JMCH, the first being organised by AJYCP at Mithpukhurivarea by burning the effigy symbolising the state health department on Monday.

The protest was against the alleged lack of medical treatment to patients brought to the hospital in serious condition in recent times as doctors had waited for two to three days for the COVID-19 results to be given before testing the patients.

Goswami and other protesters, holding placards, and shouting slogans, were accompanied by family members of two persons who died at JMCH recently due to such a practice which had delayed treatment.

Goswami said that he as a former public representative had come to the streets after many people complained to him of patients with serious ailments brought to JMCH not reportedly attended due to the practice of awaiting till COVID-19 results were out.

Goswami said that he and his party was with the government in the fight against novel corona-virus, but he added in the name of COVID-19 protocol patients with serious ailments should not kept waiting without medical care till the swab test results were out.

“Achintya Baishya, Meghnath Mahili, Ashok Sahani and Sameer Phukan had died in this manner and it was a shame that the government had not taken cognisance of such a serious lapse in treatment of patients due to such a practice. I urge the leaders to take urgent steps to rectify this,” he said.

Goswami further said that if policemen, government servants or politicians of the ruling party be put through this rigmarole, they would understand how it felt.

The AICC secretary said that in many cases the results of patients brought in serious condition had turned out later to be COVID-19 negative.

“Be a patient in critical condition brought to the hospital test positive or (COVID-19) negative he/she should be provided immediate medical treatment and government should take necessary measures in this regard,” Goswami demanded.

It may be mentioned here that last week a group of citizens of Jorhat had sent a memorandum to the chief minister and health minister seeking their intervention for providing immediate and adequate medical treatment to common public suffering from serious ailments.