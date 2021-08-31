Congress will return in Manipur: AICC leader

IMPHAL, Aug 30 (NNN): AICC Manipur in-charge, Bhakta Charan Das on Monday came down heavily on the BJP while alleging that the saffron party made only the promises that never translated into actions.

Speaking at a function held at Congress Bhavan in Imphal, the AICC leader claimed that the people across the country have now realised the true face of BJP and are fed up with the party. He also said that in Manipur too, people are now preferred to stay away from the BJP, as such, Congress will return to power after the next assembly elections.

The elections to the state Assembly are due by the early part of next year, 2022.

“Congress is going to have the upper hand in the coming elections and will form the next government in the state. It is very clear as people are fed up of the BJP’s administration, both at the Centre and in the state,” Das said. He added that people have now wanted Congress to return to power.

The AICC leader alleged that governments both at the Centre and in Manipur have failed on all fronts. “Owing to the misrules of the BJP, people are at the limit of their woes,” he added.

The Congress leader then said that prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and the Centre as well as the state government have failed to control the ever-increasing prices of essential commodities, he alleged. “As people of all sections of the society have lost faith with the party (BJP), people have started looking towards the Congress for their future,” he added. “People have now realised that the party (BJP) has been fooling them by making false promises,” he further added.

Charan Das and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh are in Imphal.