Conrad clips James’ wings, home portfolio taken away  

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Amid the demand over stripping of James Sangma of his portfolio as home minister, younger brother and chief minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday freed him of Home portfolio amidst a minor reshuffle of portfolios.

In his place, A L Hek of BJP has been given Home (Jail) and Home (passport) portfolios, while Lakmen Rymbui of UDP was given Home (police).

James will now hold taxation, food and civil supplies, law and Information and Public Relation departments.

Conrad Sangma did the reshuffle after several Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coalition partners have expressed displeasure over his style of functioning even as his younger brother James Sangma.

Sangma is facing a barrage of demands to strip him of his Home portfolio. Several Minister, reportedly, had requested the chief minister to take over the Home department.

These demands have come from the United Democratic Party, the People’s Democratic Front and lone Khun Hynñiewtrep National Awakening Movement, legislator Adelbert Nongrum, all are part of the ruling MDA coalition.

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters recently that the chief minister has viewed the matter very seriously.

It has been reported that several Ministers in the MDA government are unhappy with the Home Minister over his ‘failure’ to tackle the illegal transportation of coal and also on the alleged illegal collection of money at Dainadubi check gate in North Garo Hill.

This has come after his trouble with the members of the journalist fraternity on January 6. The coalition partners had earlier sought the intervention of the chief minister to take away the Home portfolio from James as he failed to stop illegal coal mining activities in the state.

Moreover, they were also unhappy with the law and order situation in the state. Earlier, the Meghalaya Lokayukta had also named special assistant to James for allegedly involved in the coal racket. Action against several police officials was also sought by the Lokayukta.

When asked about the details of complaints by the coalition partners, Tynsong said, “Since discontentment has been aired to the CM, he will take a call on their grievances. It is not appropriate for me to speak details. I am very sure that the CM has taken note of the matter very seriously. Grievances will be addressed. Let us wait”.